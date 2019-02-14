'Volcano eruption' spotted as bushfires burn to the north

Jason Smit captured this shot from his balcony as smoke blanketed the Coffs Coast skies yesterday.

Jason Smit captured this shot from his balcony as smoke blanketed the Coffs Coast skies yesterday. Jason Smit

AS smoke blanketed the Coffs Coast, the red skies at sunset provided a spectacular sight for residents.

Advocate reader Jason Smit captured a rare shot of a "volcano eruption" on the Coffs Coast from his North Boambee valley balcony as the sun set behind a mountain.

The red sunset was the result of smoke drifting from bushfires burning to the north, with the whole state yesterday slapped with a total fire ban.

People across the state were urged to prepare their properties and have a clear bushfire plan in place as hot, dry and windy conditions affected the state.

This morning several bushfires continue to burn, with an out of control bushfire at Tabulam and another at Tingha.

Download the Fires Near Me app or visit the NSW Rural Fire Service website to keep up to date with the latest information.