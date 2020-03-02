Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fielding in fashion … Tayla Vlaeminck and Meg Lanning pictured for Vogue Australia’s March 2020 issue. Picture: Justin Ridler
Fielding in fashion … Tayla Vlaeminck and Meg Lanning pictured for Vogue Australia’s March 2020 issue. Picture: Justin Ridler
Cricket

Vogue puts a spin on World Cup

by Justin Lees
2nd Mar 2020 8:20 AM

You know a movement has reached a tipping point when it makes the pages of Vogue.

Ahead of their must-win clash against the old enemy New Zealand, Australian cricketers today appear in the fashion bible as it uses its trademark style to shine a spotlight on the women's T20 World Cup - and examine what the tournament means for all Australians in 2020.

Stars like Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry swap cricket whites for summer styling in an on-field photoshoot blending classic and cool, giving off a 1950s movie-star vibe.

Running for the future … Ellyse Perry at a mock game with young fans for Vogue Australia’s March 2020 issue. Picture: Justin Ridler
Running for the future … Ellyse Perry at a mock game with young fans for Vogue Australia’s March 2020 issue. Picture: Justin Ridler

In an accompanying article, cricket bosses share their strategy for grabbing worldwide attention with the culmination of the Cup, Sunday March 8 on International Women's Day while the players reveal what the changing face of cricket means to them.

Record-breaker Perry, famously the first Australian to don the green and gold in both cricket and soccer, says she feels the game is evolving so fast "it feels like a whole new career, the way things have changed".

All white on the night … ahead of today’s clash against New Zealand, Meg Lanning appears in the Vogue Australia March 2020 edition. Picture: Justin Ridler
All white on the night … ahead of today’s clash against New Zealand, Meg Lanning appears in the Vogue Australia March 2020 edition. Picture: Justin Ridler

"When I started out it was very much a part-time thing: all the players had jobs or study," Perry tells Vogue, hailing the change to a "wholly professional era."

"For the new generation of players coming through, this is truly exciting, because they've got this wonderful pathway. But I think they're also capturing the essence of women's sport."

With tongue in cheek, 29-year-old Perry says being surrounded by younger players like Tayla Vlaeminck - currently out of action with a stress fracture - is "alarming, because it's a reminder of how old I'm getting" but she has no plans to retire at such a crucial moment in the game's history.

With a similar focus, Nick Hockley, CEO of the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup and a father of two girls, says this is a "unique opportunity" and stresses Sunday's special guest performer Katy Perry is "very much" across the messaging of the event.

"That's a big part of it," he adds.

We are women, hear us Roar … Katy Perry is a key part of the WT20 final on International Women’s Day.
We are women, hear us Roar … Katy Perry is a key part of the WT20 final on International Women’s Day.

Meanwhile skipper Meg Lanning has her eyes firmly on defending the team's title.

"We've got a really good squad. We're aiming to win and that's what we want to do," she tells Vogue.

"We're striving to be there on March 8 and hopefully we are, but even if we're not we're really hoping that everyone gets behind it. It's just going to be a great moment for Australia."

BE THE MOMENT: Join the action at 3pm today on Fox Sports and Kayo - and if you can't help #FillTheMCG on Sunday be sure to watch on TV or your device.

See the full article and shoot: Vogue Australia's March 2020 edition is on sale March 2

More Stories

Show More
australia cricket sport t20 vogue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Missing Glenreagh man found dead near home

        premium_icon Missing Glenreagh man found dead near home

        News The man was reported missing by his wife on Sunday night.

        ROBBERY: Staff threatened as two men rob Yamba liquor store

        premium_icon ROBBERY: Staff threatened as two men rob Yamba liquor store

        Crime One man is in custody and the other escaped after they threatened staff and stole...

        Canine coronavirus found in Grafton, Casino

        premium_icon Canine coronavirus found in Grafton, Casino

        Greyhounds Breeders and trainers are encouraged to continue to monitor the health of their...

        NAPLAN tops most stressful school list among students

        premium_icon NAPLAN tops most stressful school list among students

        Education Year 3 students cite performance anxiety as an issue