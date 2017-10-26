News

Vodafone customers could soon have improved coverage

BETTER RECEPTION: Vodafone customers could be getting better mobile phone coverage if the network provider's proposed new tower and facility upgrades go ahead.
Keagan Elder
VODAFONE plans to improve mobile phone reception on the Coffs Coast by installing a new mobile phone base station and upgrading two existing facilities.

It has issued a proposal to build the new mobile phone base station on 11 Unwins Rd, which is on the western side of the Pacific Highway at Sandy Beach.

The installation will include a 50m mast, three antennas measuring less than 2.8m on the mast, 12 remote radio units near the antenna, two microwave radio-communication dishes and other ancillary equipment.

For more information about the base station, contact Chris Hayes at chris.hayes@avisfordconsulting.com or visit www.rfnsa.com.au/2456011.

Written submissions are to be sent to Chris Hayes - Avisford Consulting, PO Box 20454, World Square, NSW 2002 by 5pm November 3.

Vodafone also intends to upgrade its mobile phone bases station at the Jetty Village Shopping Centre off Harbour Dr and Federation House on 24 Moonee St.

It proposes to install one new remote radio unit and regards the installation as "low-impact facility”.

For more information, contact Andrew Eldridge on (07) 3173 8933 or Andrew.Eldridge@aurecongroup.com.

Written submissions are to be sent to: Vodafone c/- Aurecon Australasia Pty Ltd, Locked Bag 331, Brisbane, QLD 4001 by Wednesday, November 8.

