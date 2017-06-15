Vital signs of big hearts in the community

Liz Donnan and President Lucie Wekeem (right) of the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Daybreak with the third vital signs monitor and District Cancer Services Manager Carolyn Heise and Nursing Unit Manager Jill Harrington.

THE Rotary Club coordinating a community fundraising campaign to support local cancer patients has delivered an $8800 donation to the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute at Coffs Harbour.

The Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Daybreak has bought a third vital signs monitor as part of a broader community campaign to donate 10 new monitors to the Cancer Unit.

The first monitor was donated by the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour South in April.

A second monitor was donated just two weeks ago by the Prostate Cancer Support Group.

The third monitor delivers on a commitment from Coffs Daybreak Rotarians who are asking the Rotary clubs of the Coffs Coast to get on board.

The project aims to raise $88,000 for 10 vital signs monitors that the Cancer Unit is planning to integrate into a larger project to improve patient care through technology.

Daybreak President Lucie Wekeem said she was thrilled her club was able to support local cancer patients.

"Three of our club members received treatment for cancer a couple of years ago, so we feel we have a strong connection to the Cancer Unit at Coffs Harbour," Ms Wekeem said.

"We were very appreciative of the support our members received and, being Rotary, we wanted to show that appreciation in practical terms.

"After talking with MNCCI staff, the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Daybreak decided to support an innovative plan to install 10 vital signs monitors in the unit.

"These monitors are able to download patient responses to treatment in real time and relay it to the nursing station, enabling timely interventions as well as maintaining an accurate record of patient vital signs.

"We have asked the other Rotary clubs in and around Coffs Harbour and any cancer-related or philanthropic groups to include a contribution of $8800 to purchase a machine. We hope to have all 10 machines installed during the next year."

Ms Wekeem said the project related directly to patient care.

"The club, which is very grateful for the opportunity to work with our local hospital and to respond to ideas such as this for innovation and optimal outcomes, initiated this project in honour of our much loved member, the late Vincent Brooker."

Nursing Unit Manager Jill Harrington said she couldn't believe a third monitor had been donated in a little over a month.

"We can't express our gratitude enough," Ms Harrington said.

"Our patients are our priority in everything we do, so it's wonderful to see our community wanting to support projects that help staff to better support the people we care for.

"The vital signs monitors are a big component of this project which has enormous potential for our patients