Vital safety equipment added to family SUV

The Ford Everest now comes standard with vital safety features.

FORD has armed its family Everest SUV with life-saving safety requipment.

Now standard from base model Ambiente five-seat rear-wheel drive through to the flagship seven-seat Everest Titanium four-wheel drive is Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection. It's applicable to all models made after May 2019.

Ford says the Everest line-up now sees a high level of equipment across all models, from the five-seat Ambiente through to the seven-seat Everest Titanium with its Bi-Turbo engine, which has seen price adjustment below the luxury car tax threshold.

"The Everest has won many accolades, and we're proud of that, but we are always looking to add the latest technology and the most advanced features for our customers," said Ford Australia and New Zealand president and CEO, Kay Hart.

"The addition of AEB on every model is part of our commitment to constantly improve our products, services and ownership experiences."

Ford has also expanded its Service Benefits program. For the first four years or 60,000km (whichever comes first), customers will be able to service their Everest for a maximum recommended price of $299.

As part of the Service Benefits program, Ford owners also get a loan car, auto club membership (including roadside assistance) and satnav updates.

Prices for the Ambiente start from $49,490 plus on-roads.