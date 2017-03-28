Vital role in the community

IT'S a service that is an integral part of the community especially when you or someone you know needs it.

Ambulance officers are fast-paced, caring, ready-for-action people and for this reason NSW Ambulance duty operations manager Michael Mair has been nominated as community champion for the week.

What do you do?

As a NSW Ambulance duty operations manager, I share responsibility for overseeing front-line Ambulance operations for the beautiful Coffs Coast.

We have 65 operational paramedics including stations officers, paramedics, vocational and tertiary interns, and specialist paramedics working from seven ambulance stations between Woolgoolga, Dorrigo and Macksville.

What's the favourite part of your job?

My favourite part is interacting with paramedics and other agencies.

It's a rewarding but quite challenging environment and they do a great job.

I'm always happy to see a smile on a patient's face.

Where do you see the organisation in the coming years?

The population is living longer and with that comes a different patient clinical presentation.

Patients are well managed by doctors, nurses, pharmacist and allied health, so generally the population is healthier.

We have an almost completed new Pacific Hwy meaning significant road trauma is reducing.

Safety is such a big part of our society so there is less risk to the community.

NSW Ambulance is moving from the previous predominantly emergency acute setting where every patient was transported to an emergency department.

Now highly trained paramedics undertake a comprehensive patient assessment and transport options are available.

A patient may be referred to their GP or to Community Health or we may contact Palliative Care and discuss a patient's current situation with them.

Ambulance is engaging more and being accepted as an integral part of Health.

Paramedic registration and professional recognition is progressing.

Presently, paramedics can transmit cardiographs to an Emergency Department physician and determine whether clot-breaking drugs can be administered to patients suffering a heart attack.

We also have evolving technology such as the technically connected paramedic apps on devices.

Social media, Twitter and Facebook are reporting incidents before 000 calls are received so we need to capture this intelligence.