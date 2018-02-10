Vital points could set up season

Nana Glen and Diggers meet in a crucial one-day clash at the Fitzroy Oval/Old Camp ground this afternoon.

DIGGERS has the chance to cement itself in second place on the table this afternoon.

As the season hurtles toward the semi finals, today's crucial encounter between Diggers and Nana Glen at the Fitzroy Oval/Old Camp ground could decide who meets the competition leading Sawtell in the major semi final.

Diggers currently leads Nana Glen by only four points which makes the result of today's match so important.

Sawtell hosts the Coffs Colts. When this pair last met the Colts were in a winning position before the accurate Sawtell bowling line-up flexed its muscle to win comfortably.

The Colts will be out to produce a better batting performance today.

Tomorrow will see Nambucca Valley's rep team attempt to defend the interdistrict title it won 12 months ago. For the second year running the opponent in the season climax will be Coffs Harbour.

There was some controversy around the fixture earlier in the week.

It was originally thought Coffs Harbour would be hosting the final against Lower Clarence but a manual recalculation of run rates saw the Lower Clarence team told it wasn't in the final and that Nambucca Valley had finished on top of the table.

WEEKEND CRICKET

Today

Diggers v Nana Glen at Fitzroy Oval/Old Camp

Sawtell v Coffs Colts at Richardson Park

Tomorrow

First grade: Nambucca Valley CA v Coffs Harbour DCA at Thistle Park

Under-16s: Coffs Harbour JDCA v Clarence River JCA at Richardson Park

Under-12s: Nambucca Bellingen JCA v Coffs Harbour JDCA at Donnelly Welsh Field