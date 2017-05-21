Vital lessons from world's best

POOL FUN: Now settling in Woolgoolga, Andrea Rudd has opened the Rudd Family Swim School at MNC Physio's indoor heated pool.

THE daughter of a world-class swimming teacher, Andrea Rudd has learnt from the best, and now she's set up a new swim school for children in Woolgoolga.

"My parents pioneered, developed and promoted the concept of baby and toddler teaching throughout the world in the 1950's,” Ms Rudd said.

Her father, Brian Rudd, was inducted into the "Swim Teachers Hall of Fame” for the advancements he made to baby and toddler teaching.

"I can't remember not being able to swim. I swam my first mile at the age of 4.”

Ms Rudd has previously run swim schools around Australia, including Brisbane, Noosa and the Outback where she says rivers and dams are deadly for non-swimmers. Now settling in Woolgoolga, she has opened the Rudd Family Swim School at MNC Physio's indoor heated pool in Market Street.

"Too many children are being lost in preventable water-related accidents. While nothing will ever replace parent supervision, the ability to swim gives a child an enourmous advantage.

"Over the years I am sure our family has saved thousands of lives by giving kids this invaluable skill.”

Ms Rudd revealed she utilises unique methods in combination with a baby's natural instinct.

"I have many tales of youngsters saving themselves when they have fallen into the family pool by getting back to the edge. These are not miracle babies but simply the product of good parenting, having ensured their child is getting best possible instruction. I use the same unique, calm methods that my family has used for generations.

"Babies swim instinctively and I use that instinct and work with it so swimming becomes a natural progression. The earlier they start the sooner they develop the skills needed to swim and save themselves. The methods my family use are gentle and unique, but results are instant.”

If you would like more information, call Ms Rudd on 0488 666 943.