Vital cogs in our community acknowledged

FEDERAL Member for Page Kevin Hogan has paid tribute to the hard work of community members who participate in events as well as acknowledging their achievements.

Mr Hogan attended the Taste Woolgoolga Food and Wine Festival recently and said thanks to organisers Sherry and Michael, the team at Seaview Tavern Woolgoolga and everyone else involved.

He acknowledged young Riley Saban, from Mullaway, who is achieving great things in his chosen sport at Parliament.

"I would like to congratulate the Red Rock-Corindi Surf Life Saving Club which held a fundraiser recently in memory of much-loved club member Bruce Green who died tragically in a kayaking accident," he said.

"Regional communities like ours deserve a fair share of government services and opportunities.

"This is the reason I strongly support the Get Out of the City campaign and Senate inquiry into moving more departments out of Canberra and other capital cities."