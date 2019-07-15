Menu
Star Wars is making its way to the NSW jobs market
Careers

Visual effects company sets up in NSW

15th Jul 2019 12:53 PM

A DISNEY-owned visual effects company founded by Star Wars mastermind George Lucas will create more than 500 local jobs when it sets up a Sydney studio, the state government says.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Monday announced Industrial Light & Magic, which has been involved in Stars Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean and The Avengers films, had chosen NSW as its Australian base.

"Having the world's leading visual effects company now agreeing to set up here permanently and commit to teaching invaluable skills to hundreds of people in NSW is a big coup for our state," she said in a media release.

