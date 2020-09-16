Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Visitors return as Dreamworld ends six-month hiatus

by Jeremy Pierce
16th Sep 2020 11:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Gold Coast theme park Dreamworld has finally reopened after a six-month closure sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Dreamworld shut its doors to the public in March, but after a lengthy lay-off, a steady stream of visitors arrived for the park's return to business on Wednesday morning.

While Dreamworld's rivals Sea World and Movie World returned to trade several weeks ago, the Coomera theme park and its sister attraction WhiteWater World set a more conservative timeline, aiming to reopen just before the September school holidays.

It has been a challenging time for Dreamworld, with the shutdown coming just weeks after the delivery of scathing inquest findings over the 2016 Thunder River Rapids tragedy.

A judgement on court charges levelled against Dreamworld parent company Ardent Leisure is due next week.

However, Wednesday was a day to celebrate for guests and staff at one of the city's biggest employers.

Most of the park's rides and attractions are open, with park management using the lay-off to revamp parts of the water park and redesign the Sky Voyager flying theatre attraction.

Dreamworld chief operating officer Greg Yong said he was optimistic about the park's future.

"Just prior to COVID-19, Dreamworld's performance was better than it had been for a long, long time," he said.

"We are here to make sure this place succeeds."


Originally published as Visitors return as Dreamworld ends six-month hiatus

More Stories

business dreamworld editors picks employment

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Change that could open Qld border

        Change that could open Qld border

        News The border between Queensland and NSW could be open sooner than expected, with plans to slash a key requirement to reopen.

        ‘TWISTED’: Coffs child psychologist preyed on young patients

        Premium Content ‘TWISTED’: Coffs child psychologist preyed on young patients

        News The sexual predator lied about his crimes overseas to get job

        IN COURT: 12 people facing court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 12 people facing court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is facing the magistrate today, Wednesday, September...

        DRUG BUST: Man jailed over multimillion-dollar Coffs crop

        Premium Content DRUG BUST: Man jailed over multimillion-dollar Coffs crop

        News The uni student was recruited by a Sydney-based crime syndicate.