Visitors rave about Driftwood Dining

CATER Group Pty Ltd has announced that Driftwood Dining at Park Beach Bowls Coffs Harbour has received a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence.

Now in its eighth year, the achievement celebrates businesses that have earned great traveller reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year.

Certificate of Excellence recipients include restaurants, accommodations and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.

"Driftwood Dining consistently delivers fresh, high quality meals at good value prices for the members and guests at Park Beach Bowls Club,” executive chef Gerry Spatz said.

"This is attributed to the hard work of our team who aim to ensure every visitor to the Club enjoys a delicious dining experience, and the abundance of fresh local produce we are able to source right here on the Mid North Coast NSW.

"We are honoured to receive this recognition and would like to thank all our customers for their fantastic reviews and support," he said.

TripAdvisor Vice President of Industry Marketing, Heather Leisman said the Certificate of Excellence, celebrates restaurants and other travel businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings on the world's largest travel site.

"This recognition allows us to publicly honour businesses that are actively engaging with customers and using feedback to help travellers identify and confidently book the perfect trip," she said.

The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travellers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period.

To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.