Visitors having a whale of a time up north

HEAVY circulation on social media of Mishka Vision's amazing drone footage of humpback whales swimming near Woolgoolga this week has made it no surprise that holiday parks in the region are reporting an increase in guest bookings.

With daily sightings being made across the Mid North Coast Region, North Coast Holiday Parks from Scotts Head to Red Rock are reporting more guests are visiting to take advantage of this year's bumper whale watching season.

The 2017 Whale Census, hosted by the National Parks and Wildlife Service and ORRCA, is reporting record numbers and the east coast will see as many as 30,000 of the gentle giants in migration mode this year.

Jack and Peggy Kelly, managers of NCHP North Beach, said a number of whales have been seen offshore in the past month and recommended taking a drive to Coffs Harbour to take advantage of the whale watching tours based in the town.

"If you want to stay local we are fortunate enough to have a 20km stretch of beach in our park which is the perfect place to watch the whales as they migrate,” Peggy said.

Further North, NCHP Corindi Beach managers Jenny and Terry Harris said the best local spot is to trek to the top of the spectacular headland.

"Truly spectacular locations you can't go past are Emerald Beach and the Sawtell Headland, which also happen to be great spots for an afternoon picnic,” Jenny said.