OPEN DOOR: Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser escorts Minister Ray Williams on a visit to Guru Nanak Sikh temple.
News

Visitors engage with Sikh community

Greg White
by
30th May 2018 2:00 PM

A VISIT to the Coffs Coast by NSW Minister for Multiculturalism, Ray Williams, included visits to two places of Sikh worship in Woolgoolga.

Guided by Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, Mr Williams visited the First Sikh Temple and Guru Nanak Sikh Temple to engage with local community members and leaders.

"Our harmonious local community is based on mutual respect and understanding,' Mr Fraser said.

"This is in part grounded in the freedom to practise any religious faith or denomination.

"We are lucky to have some of the oldest Sikh places of worship in Australia and the temples have served the needs of the community who settled in the Coffs Harbour area since the 1940's.

"The Sikh community makes an invaluable contribution to our local community including providing free communal meals.”

In 1968, the First Sikh Temple was the first gurdwara to open in Australia and the Guru Nanak Temple was completed the following year.

The temples are a hub for the local community, places of worship and places for the community to come together and celebrate religious traditions and culture.

Currently in NSW more than 31,000 people practise Sikhism.

