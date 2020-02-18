Mayor 'cannot wait' for bold vision to take shape

Mayor Denise Knight says she “cannot wait to see the new Cultural and Civic Space start to take shape”

Mayor Denise Knight says she “cannot wait to see the new Cultural and Civic Space start to take shape”

AS debate over the Cultural and Civic Space grows increasingly heated Mayor Denise Knight has been singled out for some harsh criticism.

Last week she used her casting vote on a number of motions to progress the project, but has pointed out she is well within her right to do so based on Section 11 of the Office of Local Government's Code of Meeting Practice.

And she has been consistently backed by fellow Coffs Harbour City Councillors Sally Townley, George Cecato and Michael Adendorff.

Mayor Knight has been singled out for some harsh criticism. A woman holds up a sign at a public meeting organised by the former Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser in July last year.

Now with approval granted for the demolition of buildings along Gordon Street to make way for the $76.5m project she has spoken of her excitement at seeing it all taking shape.

"I cannot wait to see the new Cultural and Civic Space start to take shape," Mayor Knight said.

"This unique building is a huge opportunity for the future of the city and the region."

The CBD project was the subject of a petition tabled in State Parliament which called on the project to be halted.

The assessment of the Development Application for the demolition was undertaken by Armidale Regional Council as Coffs Harbour City Council is the applicant.

The site covers 23-31 Gordon Street in the CBD.

Council has also approved the appointment of consultants to work on the project.

They are:

- Project Manager (tender awarded to Turner and Townsend Thinc Pty Ltd) to manage the key project consultants including the architect and their design team, cost manager and builder to Council's approved budget and time frames.

The development application to demolish buildings on 27-31 Gordon Street to make way for the Cultural and Civic Space was approved at last Thursday’s Council meeting.

- Head Design Consultant (tender awarded to BVN Architecture Pty Ltd) to create and implement architectural and interior design for the new building, manage the design team and incorporate the builder's input in their role as design consultant.

- Cost Manager (tender awarded to Altus Group Cost Management Pty Ltd) to continuously monitor and manage the project's finances and provide feedback to Council so that decisions can be made regarding project costs.

The new building will include a Regional Gallery, Central Library, Regional Museum, multipurpose meeting rooms - one of which that can also be used as the Council Chamber for meetings - a co-working space, shop, café, the Family History Group, function space, the Council customer service area, Council offices and basement car parking.