'Vision' of Coffs' future open for public feedback

YOUR SAY: MyCoffs, a comprehensive nine-month community engagement campaign moves into its final stage.

COFFS Harbour City Council are seeking community feedback on the draft MyCoffs Community Strategic Plan which outlines the plans for the town over the next ten years and beyond.

The nine-month community engagement campaign sets out goals and priorities for the city which centre around the themes of Community Wellbeing, Community Prosperity, A Place for Community and Sustainable Community Leadership.

"The Community Strategic Plan must serve as the foundation for everything that we do on behalf of our area going forward,” Coffs Harbour Mayor Councillor Denise Knight said.

"It may be the responsibility of Coffs Harbour City Council to facilitate the development of the Plan, but it has to be owned by the community. That's why it's been a privilege to see thousands of local residents directly involved, sharing their aspirations and hopes, and prioritising our community objectives.”

The Community Strategic Plan is on public exhibition during May.

”We want to know peoples' thoughts about the Vision and the objectives to help confirm we've got it right.”

The Council is also seeking feedback on the Draft 2017-2021 Delivery Program, Draft 2017/18 Operational Plan, Draft Delivery Program Budgets 2017-2021 and Draft Fees and Charges 2017/18.

The Draft Delivery Program maps out the way Council will help to implement the Community Strategic Plan over the next four years.

In delivering services during 2017/18, Council's budget projection is for a General Fund surplus of $18.1m.

The draft documents, display locations of printed copies, and details on how to lodge a community submission can be found from May 1 on Council's website at www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/publicnotices

Submissions close at 5pm on Monday, 29 May 2017.