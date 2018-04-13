Vision for boat ramp gets full support

Coffs Harbour City Council unanimously agrees to support vision to improve safety of the boat ramp.

Coffs Harbour City Council unanimously agrees to support vision to improve safety of the boat ramp. Trevor Veale

COFFS Harbour City Council has unanimously agreed to support a vision to improve the infrastructure and therefore safety of the boat ramp precinct.

Members of Coffs Harbour Regional Boat Ramp Precinct Enhancement Group were met with overwhelming support from councillors including Mayor Denise Knight, who said she was "proud” to actively support the committee.

"We're here to support you, to support us,” Cr Knight said.

John Lawler spoke on behalf of the committee at the council meeting on Thursday.

"The committee members are... a group of highly experienced local residents, some have over 50 years experience when it comes to matters relating to Coffs Harbour and the boat ramp precinct,” Mr Lawler said.

"Our committee is focused on improvements to infrastructure whilst supporting the ongoing maintenance to the boat ramp in the interim.

"It's important to us to know if we have the absolute support and backing of all elected representatives of this council.”

Acknowledging that funding will need to come from the State and Federal governments, Mr Lawler said support from the council was an important building block to ensure the vision becomes a reality.

Mr Lawler outlined three underlying themes to their vision.

"The first relates to safety. It is the only boat ramp between the Gold Coast Seaway and Port Stephens that does not have to cross an ocean bar or beach launch. It should be the safest and highest quality launch point on our coast.”

"Secondly, the significant economic benefit that is directly and indirectly linked to the activities at the boat ramp precinct. Unfortunately, some of that economic benefit has already been eroded by the poor state of the... infrastructure.

"Thirdly, the vision speaks to recreational amenity. It is the major gateway to enable residents and visitors to enjoy the South Solitary Islands Marine Park and our beautiful coast, for a range of recreational activity including recreational fishing.”

With Cr Jan Strom absent, council agreed 8-0 to support the vision.