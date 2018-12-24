Vision for a bypassed Coffs

THE bypass topic is and should be more than a discussion about tunnels v trenches.

The completion of a bypass pushes us onto an edge where Coffs Harbour will either fall or fly. We need to be discussing our economic future and demanding a vision from councillors, business leaders and prospective candidates.

Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall said after the bypass he would like to see Coffs Harbour continue to host major events, saying it will position the city perfectly on the world stage.

"Coffs Harbour is one of Australia's leading major event destinations and my vision is to continue to support the city's outstanding efforts to attract and develop events that position the Coffs Coast on the international stage, deliver strong economic benefits to the region and bring visitors from around the world to discover this beautiful part of NSW,” he said.

"Coffs Harbour is already home to sporting events such as Rally Australia, the National Touch League and the FFA National Youth Championships and this is set to continue with a pipeline of major events secured for the region.

"Just last year the NSW Government announced the Australian Ladies' Classic - Bonville, which has been secured for the Bonville course for the next five years.

"Hosting major events on the Coffs Coast provides the perfect opportunity to showcase this sensational corner of NSW to the world.”

Labor candidate for Coffs Harbour Tony Judge said some towns suffered economically when bypassed, while others thrived - the key to success was having a well-thought-out plan implemented in advance of the bypass.

"The plan for Coffs Harbour would need to identify the unique or attractive characteristics that would encourage visitors to leave the highway,” he said.

"That work would need to be undertaken by the council but should draw on the resources of the State Government to assist in the transition.

Mr Judge has also said he would like to see Coffs Harbour become a destination for online workers using a "work in the big city, live in paradise” approach.

"I am enthusiastic about the benefits of the bypass,” he said.

"If we plan ahead, stay focused and bring the community along, it will be an incredibly positive opportunity for our region.”

Coffs Harbour City Mayor Denise Knight said having the bypass would be enough to see business thrive.

"Once the bypass is completed our city centre and surrounding businesses will flourish - we have seen these examples with Macksville and Kempsey, to name a few,” she said.

"Moonee St, which has always been slightly disconnected by the current highway, will be reconnected.

"Also the traffic reduction will help our businesses get on with what they do best and that is serving our community.

"The reduction in traffic and trucks will add to the smooth transition from point A to point B without being boxed in by trucks. At the moment Coffs has a reputation of being a bottleneck, it is unsafe on the highway for locals and tourists alike.”

Nationals candidate for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh believes there is "tremendous opportunity ahead” for our city once the bypass is complete.

"Where once visitors saw Coffs Harbour as a bottleneck, they will begin to see it as a destination,” Mr Singh said.

"Businesses and the Chamber of Commerce have an opportunity to promote the benefits of Coffs Harbour.

"I want to see an upgraded and improved jetty foreshore precinct. I want to see city centre improvements that will ensure businesses will have an opportunity to diversify and attract more locals and tourists. There will be a potential for increased foot traffic with less road traffic driving through town.

"Woolgoolga is currently seeing the benefits of its bypass with a rejuvenation of the town centre and the creation of a new vibrant destination in Market St.

"With planned upgrades to the airport coinciding with the completion of the bypass, there will be an even bigger opportunity for people to invest in accommodation and other tourist attractions such as the tree-top experience at Sealy Look-out.

"The completion of the bypass should be seen as an absolutely positive next step for the growth and development of Coffs Harbour.”