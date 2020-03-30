Virus strikes as Roxy’s multi-million PR empire crumbles

Socialite Roxy Jacenko, the founder of one of Sydney's most prominent public relations firms - Sweaty Betty PR, has lost 85 per cent of her multi-million dollar business in just three days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jacenko built the business from the ground up 16 years ago and told Confidential she's devastated after having to let some of her staff go.

Jacenko was among a pack of personalities telling their millions of Australian fans to stay safe during the current coronavirus crisis.

"We have been hit extremely hard, as at today 85 per cent of the Sweaty Betty PR business fell over within just 72 Hours off the back of COVID-19 seeing four extremely loyal and dedicated team members sadly lose their employment as a direct result," she said.

"It's been an extremely sad and surreal week for me as a small-business owner, when you watch something you have worked quite literally seven days a week for 24 hours a day tumble down in a matter of days with no certainty on when you will be able to exercise the plan on rebuilding."

Jacenko's lucrative empire also includes The Ministry of Talent, Social Union, 18 Communications, Pixie's Bows and Roxy Jacenko Accessories.

