Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A travel agency has collapsed, with the coronavirus-caused downturn in the industry the last straw for the business, leaving customers out of pocket.
A travel agency has collapsed, with the coronavirus-caused downturn in the industry the last straw for the business, leaving customers out of pocket.
Travel

Virus causes travel agency collapse and 1000 owed $2.5m

by Hayden Johnson
18th Mar 2020 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ADVENTURE company offering tours to the most spectacular parts of Queensland has collapsed due to the coronavirus, leaving more than 1000 travellers out of pocket up to $2.5 million.

Brisbane's MTG Group, trading as Adventure Free Tours, fell into liquidation on March 11 after a series of external events limited cashflow.

It is understood coronavirus was the final straw for the tourism company, which had been battered by cyclones and bushfires earlier in the season.

Liquidator Chris Baskerville of Jirsch Sutherland said the travel agency owed money to customers and clients.

"We estimate over 1000 creditors including customers who placed forward bookings and suppliers to the company, including tour providers," he said.

"We estimate total debts of between $1.5 million and $2.5 million."

Mr Baskerville said MTG Group director Matthew Geldard blamed cyclones, bushfires and the coronavirus for the collapse.

Mr Geldard could not be reached for comment.

Adventure Free Tours was founded in 2009 and booked tours to some of the most spectacular parts of Queensland including Fraser Island, the Great Barrier Reef and the outback.

It also provided tours to other destinations around Australia.

Mr Baskerville, who has more than 15 years' experience in corporate and personal insolvency matters, said MTG Group was the first tourist operator he signed as a result of the coronavirus.

"I dare say, there are more in his position," he said.

coronaviruspromo
adventure free tours business collapse coronavirus economy editors picks health mtg group politics travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SCU moves to online-only teaching

        premium_icon SCU moves to online-only teaching

        News Southern Cross University will now deliver all study programs online in response to the coronavirus crisis.

        • 18th Mar 2020 5:15 PM
        Shocking attack at Lismore Square over flour shortage

        premium_icon Shocking attack at Lismore Square over flour shortage

        News He punched a woman in the face, knocked over two 70-year-old women

        Coronavirus fears close several public pools

        premium_icon Coronavirus fears close several public pools

        News Coronavirus: A number of public pools will be closed.

        Strict entry limits enforced at courthouse amid virus threat

        premium_icon Strict entry limits enforced at courthouse amid virus threat

        News Measures have been put in place at Coffs Courthouse due to COVID-19.