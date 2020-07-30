Covid scare in Parliament House after school visit

Queensland Parliament has been deep-cleaned and some workers told to stay home after nearly 100 students from a school linked to a new coronavirus case toured the building.

Speaker Curtis Pitt confirmed this morning three groups, each of about 30 students, from Chatswood Hills State School took part in the tours yesterday.

It comes after a worker at the YMCA Chatswood Hills Outside Hours School Care returned a positive coronavirus result yesterday.

The woman is not accused of any wrongdoing.

In a letter this morning, Mr Pitt said the outside hours school care operated from Chatswood Hills State School and warned there was a chance "however remote" that students could have come into contact with the worker.

"Any staff that have had direct contact with this school tour have been instructed to take leave, not to attend the precinct and get tested for COVID-19," he said.

Parliament House in Brisbane

"In addition, last night a certified deep clean took place in the precinct of any area where that tour may have visited including toilets.

"There are no other school tours this week."

Mr Pitt said they had not received any information from Queensland Health that any of the students on the tour had tested positive to the virus.

"It is only a very remote possibility that any transmission could have taken place," he wrote in the letter.

"However the parliamentary service have taken these steps to ensure the safety of people who work on the precinct and people who visit it."

The tour usually takes students to several parts of the precinct, including the parliamentary chamber.

Sitting of Parliament have not been affected, the incident coming midway between sessions.

