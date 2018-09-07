Virtual reality: 4D theme park ride coming

CAN'T WAIT: The Big Banana is set to introduce a 4D theatre as its latest attraction.

VIRTUAL reality is coming to The Big Banana, with the Coffs attraction announcing the installation of an exciting new 4D ride simulator.

Triotech, a market leader in the design of multi-sensory interactive attractions, has started work on the new 4D ride simulator, which will be the only one of its kind between Sydney and the Gold Coast.

It will feature four ride simulator films - Moon Thunder, Dino Safari 2, Machinarum and Wild West Mine Ride.

"We have been working on a 4D ride simulator attraction for around five years now, but we hadn't been able to source the right product for our park," Big Banana general manager Michael Lockman said.

"In late 2016, we visited IAAPA in Orlando, Florida, which is the largest amusement exhibition in the world, where we met the team from Triotech and were able to experience the simulator first hand.

"Triotech have installations all over the world, including Warner Brothers, Lego Land, Universal Studios, Heide Park and many more.

"We were very impressed with the product and their track record in the industry, and over the past two years we have been able to negotiate a package to suit The Big Banana Fun Park.

"We are very excited to be able to bring this state-of-the-art experience to the Coffs Coast."

The 4D ride simulator is expected to open at the beginning of November, just in time for the summer holidays.

The park will be working with Triotech to deliver an extensive marketing campaign for the launch of its latest attraction and the opening week will be one not to be missed.

You can keep up to date with the ride's construction progress and opening via social media. Search for The Big Banana Fun Park on Facebook or the_big_banana_icon on Instagram .