A Virgin Australia plane saw its twin engines catch fire during landing in Canberra. Picture: AAP Image/Peter Rae
News

Virgin ‘flame out’ investigated

by Staff writer
19th Dec 2018 6:09 AM

THE  Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) is investigating a worrying incident involving a Virgin Australia ATR 72-600 VH-FVN in which both engines on the regional turboprop aircraft "flamed out" while flying in rain on Monday.

According to Australian Aviation, the incident, which occurred near Canberra airport, involved a flight from Sydney.

"While the aircraft was descending through 11,000ft in heavy rain, the right engine's power rolled back (decreased) and the engine flamed out.

"The engine automatically restarted within five seconds," the ATSB said.

 

Virgin Australia is under investigation from the Australian Transport Safety Burea after an engine fire on a turboprop plane during landing. Picture: Supplied
"The descent continued and, while passing through 10,000ft, the left engine's power also rolled back and that engine flamed out before automatically relighting."

Luckily, the plane's crew manually ignited the engines for the remainder of the flight and the landing.

The ATSB has begun collecting evidence from the incident including downloading the aircraft's flight data recorder.

The safety investigator has revealed that the investigation may take several months, and that should a critical safety issue be identified during the course of the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify relevant parties so appropriate action can be taken."

