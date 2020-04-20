Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Virgin Australia is expected to go into voluntary administration, with an announcement imminent on the future of the beleaguered airline.
Virgin Australia is expected to go into voluntary administration, with an announcement imminent on the future of the beleaguered airline.
Business

Virgin Australia expected to go into voluntary administration

by Kieran Rooney
20th Apr 2020 5:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Virgin Australia will reportedly go into voluntary administration after failing to find a way to keep the company afloat.

It's understood its board is currently meeting and will make an announcement tonight.

The beleaguered airline is struggling to overcome the $5 billion in debt to come from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources have told media outlets the company was unable to secure assistance from the government, despite repeated efforts.

Virgin employs about 10,000 people directly and supports another 6000 jobs indirectly.

Deloitte is expected to handle the administration process.

More to come

airlines air travel business coronavirus editors picks outbreak pandemic virgin airlines virgin australia voluntary administration

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillors say work must stop on cultural centre planning

        premium_icon Councillors say work must stop on cultural centre planning

        Council News ONLINE POLL: Do you agree with calls from councillors for the city to suspend planning on the cultural and civic centre development?

        Disability worker charged over alleged sexual touching

        premium_icon Disability worker charged over alleged sexual touching

        News The man allegedly indecently assaulted the client several times.

        IN COURT: 52 people face the magistrate today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 52 people face the magistrate today

        News A list of individuals appearing in court at Coffs today.

        Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus NSW: all you need to know today

        News NSW recorded just six new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours