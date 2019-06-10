Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kohli and Smith don’t have the greatest history. Picture: Phil Hillyard
Kohli and Smith don’t have the greatest history. Picture: Phil Hillyard
Cricket

Kohli’s classy Smith gesture silences savage fans

by Sam Landsberger
10th Jun 2019 7:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Virat Kohli has sledged Indian fans over their "unacceptable" treatment of Steve Smith with the rival captain pleading for World Cup crowds to treat the maligned batsman with respect.

Smith was loudly booed as he jogged towards the boundary to field at third man and a chant of "cheater, cheater, cheater" echoed around The Oval in London yesterday.

Kohli, who was on his way to a crisp 82 (77) at the time, waved to the Indian faithful seated in the Vauxhall Stand to grab their attention after the next ball.

Kohli then gestured to the fans to instead applaud Smith, before turning around and shaking his head in disappointment.

Kohli then embraced Smith in a brilliant display of sportsmanship between two of the sport's fiercest rivals.

The Indian faithful responded to Kohli's gesture by chanting, "Kohli, Kohli, Kohli" but they failed to heed his advice as the boos continued when Smith batted in Australia's innings.

"He didn't do anything to be booed in my opinion," Kohli said.

"Because there's so many Indian fans here, I just didn't want them to set a bad example. He's just playing cricket.

"He was just standing there, and I felt bad because if I was in a position where something had happened with me and I had apologised, I accepted it and I came back and still I would get booed, I wouldn't like it, either.

"So I just felt for him, and I told him, I'm sorry on behalf of the crowd because I've seen that happen in a few earlier games, as well, and in my opinion that's not acceptable."

 

 

Kohli noted that he and Smith have had "issues" in the past and on-field arguments but that he still wanted the former Australian captain to be forgiven by the public over his involvement in the ball-tampering saga.

"Look, I think what's happened has happened a long back," Kohli said.

"The guy is back, he's trying to play well for his side. Even in the IPL I saw him, it's not good to see someone down like that, to be honest.

"You don't want to see a guy feeling that heat every time he goes out to play. What's happened has happened.

"Everyone has known that. He's come back. He's worked hard. He's playing well for his side now."

Marcus Stoinis described Kohli, who he plays IPL with and has been friends with for 12 years, as a "great bloke" last week while Glenn Maxwell wasn't surprised by Kohli's kindness.

"As individuals we do get along with (Kohli) really well off the field. What happens on the field … all we want to do is play our cricket hard, and he does that.

"He gets in opposition faces and that's great, but I'm not surprised by that."

Smith has been booed in every World Cup match and even had his century in last month's warm-up match against England met with a hostile reception.

More Stories

steve smith virat kohli world cup
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    A teddy to cuddle in difficult times

    premium_icon A teddy to cuddle in difficult times

    News Traumatic incidents can have a lasting effect on children so in an attempt to help them, teddy bears have arrived at Rural Fire Service stations.

    • 10th Jun 2019 8:00 AM
    How a former ambo and Hollywood star are saving lives

    premium_icon How a former ambo and Hollywood star are saving lives

    News A local hero has received a royal honour for his crucial work.

    Body of missing man from Northern NSW found in dam

    premium_icon Body of missing man from Northern NSW found in dam

    News THE death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

    Who's appearing in court this week?

    premium_icon Who's appearing in court this week?

    News A list of the accused to face Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday.