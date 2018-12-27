Did a back injury undo Virat Kohli?

Boxing Day test match. Day 2. Australia vs India at the MCG. Virat Kohli of India with team physio Pat Farhart just after lunch . Pic: Michael Klein

INDIA will be hoping skipper Virat Kohli hasn't suffered any long-term issues after appearing to injure his back against Australia at the MCG.

In an action packed five minutes, the star batsman looked to have tweaked his back while playing a pull shot.

On his knees and clutching at his back, the superstar batsman was in visible distress.

The Indian team trainer was called to the wicket and consulted with Kohli for a few moments before he continued his innings.

Although he remained in the middle, it was a different Kohli who batted on, with the 30-year-old ramping up his aggression.

It didn't last long though and he was quickly dismissed for 82 by a Pat Cummins short ball.

The dismissal deprived Kohli of the chance to surpass boyhood hero Sachin Tendulkar and make seven hundreds in Australia.

Was it just a little back tightness, or something more sinister? Indian fans will be waiting with bated breath for news on their champion.

Earlier this year Kohli suffered a back injury while playing for India in a Test series against England.

While it didn't force him to miss any cricket, Kohli admitted at the time that he wasn't able to field at 100 per cent.

"I am confident I should be ready for the next game, although not at the same intensity in the field," he said in August.

"But good enough to hold a position in the field and be 100 per cent with the bat.

"As of now, it's sore, I'm not hiding that fact."

In February, Kohli missed a T20 game for India against South Africa because of a back injury.

