Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Boxing Day test match. Day 2. Australia vs India at the MCG. Virat Kohli of India with team physio Pat Farhart just after lunch . Pic: Michael Klein
Boxing Day test match. Day 2. Australia vs India at the MCG. Virat Kohli of India with team physio Pat Farhart just after lunch . Pic: Michael Klein
Cricket

Did a back injury undo Virat Kohli?

by Michael Randall and Ben Horne
27th Dec 2018 4:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INDIA will be hoping skipper Virat Kohli hasn't suffered any long-term issues after appearing to injure his back against Australia at the MCG.

In an action packed five minutes, the star batsman looked to have tweaked his back while playing a pull shot.

On his knees and clutching at his back, the superstar batsman was in visible distress.

The Indian team trainer was called to the wicket and consulted with Kohli for a few moments before he continued his innings.

Although he remained in the middle, it was a different Kohli who batted on, with the 30-year-old ramping up his aggression.

It didn't last long though and he was quickly dismissed for 82 by a Pat Cummins short ball.

The dismissal deprived Kohli of the chance to surpass boyhood hero Sachin Tendulkar and make seven hundreds in Australia.

Was it just a little back tightness, or something more sinister? Indian fans will be waiting with bated breath for news on their champion.

Virat Kohli of India bats during day two
Virat Kohli of India bats during day two

Earlier this year Kohli suffered a back injury while playing for India in a Test series against England.

While it didn't force him to miss any cricket, Kohli admitted at the time that he wasn't able to field at 100 per cent.

"I am confident I should be ready for the next game, although not at the same intensity in the field," he said in August.

"But good enough to hold a position in the field and be 100 per cent with the bat.

"As of now, it's sore, I'm not hiding that fact."

In February, Kohli missed a T20 game for India against South Africa because of a back injury.

***Every Test, ODI, T20I, and BBL match live & ad-break free during play. SIGN UP NOW!

More Stories

australia v india cricket virat kohli
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Volunteers shattered by mass thefts

    premium_icon Volunteers shattered by mass thefts

    News Volunteers who have dedicated "years” of work into the Botanic Garden have been left gutted by a series of brazen thefts targeting endangered plants.

    • 27th Dec 2018 4:00 PM
    Labor candidate jumps the gun on Oakeshott announcement

    premium_icon Labor candidate jumps the gun on Oakeshott announcement

    News Rob Oakeshott was intending to make a pre-Christmas announcement.

    Neighbours stunned as police shoot knife-wielding man

    premium_icon Neighbours stunned as police shoot knife-wielding man

    Crime Police have shot and critically injured a knife-wielding man.

    VIDEO: Dash Cam catches boating mistake

    VIDEO: Dash Cam catches boating mistake

    News The moment a boat jumped trailer.

    Local Partners