Viral sensation to warm Bello Winter Music.

Dustyesky will be performing throughout Bello Winter Music wherever vodka is in plentiful supply.

THE vodka-swilling men's choir from Mullumbimby, Dustyesky, aren't letting their wildfire fame currently sweeping across the motherland get in the way of singing to the proletariat at Bello Winter Music.

The 28-man choir (that is rumoured to include the festival's director, production and administration managers) has become an overnight sensation in Russia after footage of one of their performances was featured on Russian national television with an audience of 250 million.

Dustyesky was formed in Mullumbimby in 2014 by a group of friends over a mutual love of vodka and Russian music, despite not speaking the language or having any other connection to the country. They just wanted to get together once a week and have a good sing.

Since then, under the masterful direction of Choir Master Comrade Andrew Swain, they have been a festival fixture at Mullum Music Festival and have also performed at Bello Winter Music, Falls Festival Byron and Woodford Folk Festival.

"We are builders and book-keepers, we are doctors and lawyers, we are farmers and teachers,” Choir MC Mark Swivel said.

"Yes, we have serious musicians and singers among us. But in Dustyesky, everyone is equal.”

Bello Winter Music runs July 6 to 9. Visit bellowintermusic.com for tickets/festival program.