17°
Entertainment

Viral sensation to warm Bello Winter Music.

7th Jun 2017 2:00 PM
Dustyesky will be performing throughout Bello Winter Music wherever vodka is in plentiful supply.
Dustyesky will be performing throughout Bello Winter Music wherever vodka is in plentiful supply.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE vodka-swilling men's choir from Mullumbimby, Dustyesky, aren't letting their wildfire fame currently sweeping across the motherland get in the way of singing to the proletariat at Bello Winter Music.

The 28-man choir (that is rumoured to include the festival's director, production and administration managers) has become an overnight sensation in Russia after footage of one of their performances was featured on Russian national television with an audience of 250 million.

Dustyesky was formed in Mullumbimby in 2014 by a group of friends over a mutual love of vodka and Russian music, despite not speaking the language or having any other connection to the country. They just wanted to get together once a week and have a good sing.

Since then, under the masterful direction of Choir Master Comrade Andrew Swain, they have been a festival fixture at Mullum Music Festival and have also performed at Bello Winter Music, Falls Festival Byron and Woodford Folk Festival.

"We are builders and book-keepers, we are doctors and lawyers, we are farmers and teachers,” Choir MC Mark Swivel said.

"Yes, we have serious musicians and singers among us. But in Dustyesky, everyone is equal.”

Bello Winter Music runs July 6 to 9. Visit bellowintermusic.com for tickets/festival program.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Something in the water?

Something in the water?

This project will challenge common assumptions about the sources of chemical pollution to Australian coastal waters using cutting-edge analytical techniques

Terrorism: Why the left and right are both wrong

An armed police officer at the scene of the terrorist attack in Brighton. Picture: AFP/Mal Fairclough

That is what I hate most about terrorism: The fools it triggers

Regional business start-ups under the microscope

GenYer Brendon Shields has started a new online business.

Government gets behind initiatives to back start-up small businesses

Are these sharks way too smart for our nets?

Scientists want to know why the number of hammerhead sharks caught in nets has halved. Picture: Nigel Marsh

The number of hammerheads caught in shark nets has dropped

Local Partners

Funding for our Surf Life Savers

NSW Government to double surf club facility funding to $4 million.

Bright beanies made with love

Elizabeth Maguire and team have been busy making beanies

THE sound of knitting needles echoes around Taloumbi Gardens.

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Be quick and catch these comics on the run

ON SHOW: Comic Tommy Dean will perform at Saturday's Camp Quality Comics on the Run at the Sawtell RSL.

Have a laugh for a good cause.

Jerry Seinfeld brutally rejects Kesha’s hug on camera

EVEN celebrities get rejected by celebrities sometimes.

Foxtel Now will entertain kids from $10 a month

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

Game of Thrones drama pack to be available for $15 a month

Could Carrie Bickmore take over Hamish & Andy's drive show?

Speculation is mounting Bickmore is being eyed to take over

George and Amal Clooney welcome twins, Ella and Alexander

Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney.

"George is sedated and should recover in a few days"

MOVIE REVIEW: Brian Cox excels with his portrayal of 'grumpy, grunting' Churchill

INTIMATE: Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill is worth seeing for Cox's performance alone.

Auditions open for Wizard of Oz Dorothy role

Do you have what it takes to don the ruby slippers and join the cast of The Wizard of Oz musical?

Producers search for young star to play Dorothy in Wizard of Oz

Coast's very own wonder woman takes on Hollywood

WONDER WOMAN: Buderim woman Erin Bostock played an Amazonian woman in the blockbuster Hollywood film Wonder Woman.

Buderim woman's chance of a lifetime acting in blockbuster film

Idyllic family residence...

38 O'Neill Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 2 $579,000

Showcasing generous proportions, an effortless open plan flow and superior finishes, this impeccable home is a superb family offering in a quiet Coffs Harbour...

Rare 1,159m2 Block, Northeast Ocean Views at Safety Beach

43 Campbell Street, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 3 1 699,000

This is a gem for someone to capitalise on, with only partial renovations completed and potential to sub divide is definitely a consideration. With northeast...

Paradise awaits, 170m to the beach...

27 Sapphire Crescent, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 3 2 $895,000

Radiating a tropical resort-style ambience, this four-bedroom Sapphire Beach home is a sanctuary to come home to. Taking in sweeping ocean views, the home is...

Awesome Views

60 Dammerel Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 5 3 2 899,000

Renovated to high standard this stunning multi level home captures sweeping ocean and hinterland views.Featuring mostly hardwood flooring throughout the living...

899m2 - peaceful treed outlook...

45 Nariah Crescent, Toormina 2452

House 4 2 2 $489,950

Your family will love the living space that this home has to offer. Features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living areas, double lock-up garage with underhouse...

Solid first home or investment!

2/23 San Francisco Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 1 1 $389,000

Centrally positioned amid 90km of pristine beaches and breathtaking escarpments that is the Coffs Coast is 23 San Francisco Ave, a stylish and secure complex only...

LARGE INDUSTRIAL HOLDING...

Lot 14/380 Pacific Highway, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 $1.3m + GST

Large industrial building adjacent to 'Southside Service Centre.' Zoned B5 for Business Development and suitable for a number of uses including bulky...

Own your own piece of paradise...

5 Slattery Place (off Shephards Lane), Coffs Harbour 2450 ...

House 4 2 2 $582,000 ...

Living close to town doesn't mean compromising on peace, privacy and a sweeping, lush view. This commanding four-bedroom Coffs Harbour home takes in gorgeous...

&quot;Ideal Starter or Investment&quot;

9 Sea Breeze Pl, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 1 $419,000

This lovely 3 bedroom brick and tile Toscan home is located in popular Boambee East. Fabulous tenants have been happy here for 3 years and are paying $380 per...

Stunning Beachfront Apartment with Ocean Views...

7/40 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 $830,000

Sitting proudly above the beach at "Sapphire Beachfront Apartments", this prestigious 3 bedroom apartment boasts amazing clifftop views of the ocean, beach and...

More doors open in CBD

BLUES SKIES: Troy Mitchell from LJ Hooker commercial.

One door closes, another three open

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Boambee East home offers plenty of options

Raine & Horne Toormina/Sawtell reveals their pick of the week

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!