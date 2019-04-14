Menu
Viral fake Facebook post ‘dangerous’

by ELISE WILLIAMS
14th Apr 2019 3:17 PM
ONE of the latest viral posts to do the rounds on Facebook is not only made up, it's also dangerous.

Such is the ease of social media that news, including fake news, can spread like wildfire.

But the most recent post to make its way around the internet is not only false, but is also exceptionally dangerous.

The post tells the story of a young girl who gets pulled over in Queensland by a criminal posing as a police officer in an unmarked police car.

At first glance, the post seems to be legit, using well known locations as a point of reference.

 

A viral fake Facebook post that's been labelled as dangerous. Photo: Supplied
A viral fake Facebook post that's been labelled as dangerous. Photo: Supplied

 

It was shared more than 22,000 times, with the post explaining a girl named Chloe travelled from Toombul to Southport to visit her friend before being pulled over.

A quick Google search of the story however proves there are many versions of this story from around the globe and its various forms have been shared over the past decade.

The names and locations of the incident change depending on where the status was posted, however the content of the story remains almost identical.

Although it may seem like a relatively harmless post, police say it is exceptionally worrying.

The post advises that calling 112 will direct you straight to police and will work in instances where calling Triple 0 will not.

This is incorrect information.

According to information by the Australian Government, calling 112 has no benefit to calling 000.

"There is no advantage to dialling 112 over Triple 0," information from the Australian Government Triple 0 website says.

"Calls to 112 do not go to the head of the queue for emergency services, and it is not true that it is the only number that will work on a mobile phone.

"If there is no mobile coverage on any network, you will not be able to reach the Emergency Call Service via a mobile phone, regardless of which number you dialled."

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said she was aware of the social media posts doing the rounds and advised users the story was false.

Police said their advice remains the same as always, "in an emergency, you should ring Triple 0. If it's non-urgent ring Policelink 131444."

