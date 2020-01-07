Guess who came to Tweed for a feed?

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (centre) and her fiance Clarke Gayford (right) dined at Kingscliff's Fins Restaurant and Bar on Monday night. Owners Morgan (left) and Scott Snow (centre) said the couple enjoyed some local, wild-caught fish and spent hours relaxing in the restaurant.

ONE of the world's most popular Prime Ministers has tasted the homegrown delights of the Tweed during a visit to Australia.

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford spent Monday evening dining at a Kingscliff seafood restaurant.

Local celebrity chef, Steven Snow, cooked the couple fresh fish caught in local waters at his restaurant, Fins Restaurant and Bar at Salt Village.

He said a nearby accommodation provider reached out and asked if Fins could look after the couple.

"A local accommodation provider who looks after VIP guests gave us a call, and then we just organised a table that would be suitable," Mr Snow said.

"They were possibly as normal as an everyday person could be and that's the way they liked it.

"They were great people, who were there to have fun, just like everyone else."

The only difference was that Ms Ardern runs a country and her partner runs a television show but they both enjoy having a good time in restaurants.

Fins last year added three new awards to an already impressive list - the National Best Restaurant Award at the National Seafoods Industry Awards, the Best Seafood Restaurant In NSW at the Sydney Fish Market Excellence Awards and a 3 Glasses Rating at the Australian Wine List of the Year Awards.