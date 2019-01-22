Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Violence linguistically imbedded in our technology
Violence linguistically imbedded in our technology
Opinion

Violence 'rammed' home in technology

bmuir
by
22nd Jan 2019 12:49 PM

It is rather intriguing to note the imbedded violent and negative linguistic connotations in many of the words associated with technology and digital devices.

We can "hammer" or "slam" a key/keyboard or "mute", "block," "unfollow", "unfriend" or "delete" a person.

There are "viruses," "bugs" and "malware" to avoid. And yet, if a post goes "viral" it could be a good or bad thing depending on the context.

We "zip" files and worry about how much "RAM" we have on our device.

We can "kill" or "destroy" a document or virus and "boot" or "reboot" our computer.

When something is "down" it's never good news.

Printers get "jammed" and emails "spammed".

Malicious people can "hack" and "attack" our system.

The violent subtleties found in this vocabulary is a concern when it is considered how much of our lives are imbued with technology.

comment humour language opinion technology your say

Top Stories

    North Coast councils report highest road work backlogs

    premium_icon North Coast councils report highest road work backlogs

    News COUNCILS on the North Coast are struggling to catch up with the costs of road works, meaning an increasing number of the roads are being neglected.

    • 22nd Jan 2019 1:00 PM
    Fisho's fight with a 2-metre shark in the harbour

    premium_icon Fisho's fight with a 2-metre shark in the harbour

    News VIDEO: Great whites and whalers sighted over past 48 hours.

    The big dry of 2019: Get ready the heat will rise

    premium_icon The big dry of 2019: Get ready the heat will rise

    News Coffs Harbour on track for its driest start to a year in 25 years

    Afterpay putting bite on insurers

    premium_icon Afterpay putting bite on insurers

    News Fears young people becoming trapped in debt spiral