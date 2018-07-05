Vintage week at Vinnies

A LARGE collection of donated vintage and retro gear has been put to the side throughout the year, waiting for a certain week to come around to make the most of the vintage clothing.

Vinnies in Coffs Harbour is gearing up for its biggest week of the year when theme-dressed staff will roll out an array of vintage and retro gear dating from the 1920s to the 1980s.

Shop manager, Helen Hull said over thirty volunteers have been inspired to spend weeks putting aside good quality clothes, bags, jewellery and bric-a-brac for shoppers with an eye for nostalgia.

"We've come up with some terrific items, including beautiful linens and lace, furs (faux and recycled-antique), dolls and luggage." Helen said.

"We're assembling a mix of gorgeous women's and men's clothing and accessories that reflect the various styles of bygone eras.

"These fashions say so much about times past, from short and sweeping dresses, to bell-bottom trousers."

"We expect to be run off our feet, but that's what we enjoy. Vintage Week is a special time, with our volunteers having as much fun as the bargain hunters.

"Everyone is invited to drop by and see what treasures we have. I guarantee you'll be pleasantly surprised."

The fifth annual Vinnies Vintage Week starts on Monday, July 16 at 9am.