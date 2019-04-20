Vintage Trouble's triumphant return to Bluesfest

Ty Taylor of Vintage Trouble performs at Mojo Tent on the third day of the Byron Bay Bluesfest at Tyagarah.

Ty Taylor of Vintage Trouble performs at Mojo Tent on the third day of the Byron Bay Bluesfest at Tyagarah. Marc Stapelberg

TWO years after their last appearance at Tyagarah, California rockers Vintage Trouble have made a triumphant return to Bluesfest.

The Troublemakers, as they're known to their fans, got the party started for revellers on Saturday afternoon - the midway point of the festival.

From jumping rope with his microphone chord to crowd surfing and even doing a headstand in the middle of the audience, front man Ty Taylor is a high-kicking ball of energy who exudes the stage presence of James Brown.

"We're not bullsh------ when we say there's a feeling here' it's hard to contain yourself at all," Taylor said backstage ahead of the show.

"It's hard to sit down in a place like this because there's so much mojo underneath you. Why would you sit down?"

Vintage Trouble lead singer Ty Taylor crowd surfing during their show at the Mojo stage. Seanna Cronin

Armed with a new EP, Vintage Trouble: Chapter II, the five-piece played two news songs off the album: Do Me Right and Can't Stop Rolling.

Recorded in the Cayman Islands, it's a new musical direction for the 'retro' soul rockers with influences including Amy Winehouse and The Weeknd.

"All the music we've been doing is the music we grew up with in our houses when we were kids. Now, with Chapter II we've been doing some music that was inspiring us when we were in high school," Taylor said.

"It's nice to combine the bloodiest, rip roaring-est of rock 'n' roll with little more dance floor stuff. We're excited to scoot the dance floor up a couple of decades and see how that feels here."

Ty Taylor of Vintage Trouble performs at Mojo Tent on the third day of the Byron Bay Bluesfest at Tyagarah. Marc Stapelberg

The new songs went down a treat with Bluesfest punters, which must come as a relief. The band admits not all of their fans embraced the new music.

"There are going to be some people who are mad... as humans we like to stay with what we know, and that's OK," Taylor said.

"If you love something you want it to stay the same (but) in music, relationships, life, seasons, they turn and you have to allow yourself to accept new things. It's nice to see people who were so mad at us in the beginning to see them falling in love with it after they got a bit of a breathe.

"Then there's the opportunity of that where you gather new fans you might not have had before. We admire people like Ike and Tina Turner, who were this rhythm and blues band who added rock 'n' roll. We admire David Bowie, who couldn't have changed more in his life. It's nice to live up to our last name, which is trouble, and feel dangerous and allow ourselves to expand our musical palate. It's powerful."

Vintage Trouble play again on Monday at the Crossroads stage at 7.15pm.