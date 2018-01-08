Menu
VIDEO: Vintage train tours of Coffs a sell-out

Oscar Bibble, Che Wen Baw, Cali Biddle and Vance Wen Ban from Sawtell and Brisbane.
Jasmine Minhas
SOLD out tours of the Coffs Coast with vintage train the Rainforest Rattler have been a pleasant surprise for the small team of organisers.

So pleasant, in fact, they're looking to make it an annual event.

The vintage train is in Coffs for a two-week stint as part of an initiative between Lachlan Valley Railway and the Smoke on the Water Festival.

According to the Festival's spokesperson Neil Manson, the Rainforest Rattler was once a vital part of rail infrastructure, heading out west from Central Station and dropping off carriages to service a spur line.

"It's been extremely popular that we've had to offer up extra tickets. People are definitely enjoying it and social media is alive with people posting photos from their trips. We're even looking to have this as an annual event," Neil said.

"Coffs Harbour has always been very good to us, and we would like to thank the staff at Coffs Harbour Railway Station. We didn't think the tours would end up taking place, but at the last minute all of the approvals came through.

"We are a small organisations and quite short-staffed, so we're very happy with the response."

Each trip is approximately one hour each, and features the Red Hill tunnels and cross Bonville, Boambee and Coffs Creeks.

Travel times and booking information are available at rainforestrattler.com or trybooking.com

Topics:  coffs harbour coffs harbour railway station lachlan valley railway rainforest rattler smoke on the water festival train

Coffs Coast Advocate
