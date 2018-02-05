Vinnies to open Bellingen main street shop

BAG A BARGAIN: Yvonne Wynen from Vinnies is encouraging shoppers to bring their own bags or purchase a Vinnie's cloth bag.

BAG A BARGAIN: Yvonne Wynen from Vinnies is encouraging shoppers to bring their own bags or purchase a Vinnie's cloth bag.

VINNIES will be offering bargains in Bello with their latest opportunity shop to open on Hyde St next month.

The Bellingen shop will sell a wide range of quality recycled clothing and household items at bargain prices.

In line with a Vinnies regional policy that began last month, plastic bags will not be offered to shoppers. Instead, people are asked to bring their own bags, or to purchase one of the Vinnies-branded reusable cloth bags on sale for $3.

St Vincent de Paul Society's North Coast President Yvonne Wynen is a Bellingen resident and business proprietor, and said a Vinnies shop in the main street is an ideal fit for a town well known for creatively re-homing goods and having a keen eye for bargains.

"It's also important to note that all the money raised through Vinnies shops goes to supporting local people doing it tough,” Ms Wynen said.

"We have a wide range of good works, including the provision of food and pharmacy vouchers, breakfast programs for schools in areas of need, and assistance with emergency accommodation for people with housing issues.”

Ms Wynen said the Society is always on the lookout for more volunteers, both for the support centre and the new shop.

"Vinnies has a long and proud history of running on the strength of our volunteers. In my own experience, and from the many conversations I have with workers in our support centres and shops, I know how rewarding this volunteer involvement can be.”

To inquire about volunteering with a Vinnies support centre call Greg Ryan 0447 123 109. For shop volunteering call Andrew Green 0428 977 454. Andrew will be at the shop at 85a Hyde St, Feb 21 from 1-4pm and Feb 22 10am to 1pm to answer volunteering questions.