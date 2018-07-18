Menu
BEST TILL LAST: Margaret Crane, Ruth Thompson and Nancy Feltrin with some of the vintage clothing for sale during Vinnies Vintage week. Rachel Vercoe
News

Vinnies goes vintage

Rachel Vercoe
by
17th Jul 2018 3:00 PM

VOLUNTEERS at Vinnies Coffs Harbour have been busy sorting throughout the year and storing the best vintage clothing, toys, odds and ends specifically for this week.

On Monday morning, people were queued up at the front door ready to see what treasured vintage items they might find during Vinnies Vintage Week.

"We started five years ago and every year it's got bigger and better and we come up with better ideas,” Vinnies Coffs Harbour manager, Helen Hull said.

"We save clothes, if it's something unusual we will put it aside. Bric-a-brac,shoes, everything that is old and vintage.

Everyday this week, theme dressed staff will bring out new vintage goods dating from the 1920s to the 1980s, meaning every day will feature new items.

"You never know what you're going to find,” Helen said,.

"It's a good vibe shop, all our volunteers are really happy and a really good team.

"The money that comes in here goes out there back into the community.”

Vintage week started on Monday and will run until Saturday.

"Helen is amazing with all the old stuff, she's just got a knack for it. She knows what's valuable and we do get some really awesome things donated,” Vinnies Coffs Harbour volunteer, Ruth Thompson said.

Coffs Coast Advocate

