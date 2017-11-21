Menu
'Villain' like spider terrifies Coffs woman when driving

Keagan Elder
by

A COFFS Harbour woman was left "terrified" by what she saw as she looked up when driving.

When Bianca Merrick looked up towards the visor of the car on Friday, she came eye-to-eye with a huge huntsman spider.

"I was on my way home from work when I looked up and saw it staring at me," Bianca told Storyful.

"I considered stopping but I didn't know how I'd get it out of the car, so I thought the best option for me was to keep driving and pretend it wasn't there for the longest 20 minutes of my life.

"When I got home I slowly got out of the car, locked the door, went to sleep and pretended that it never happened."

Bianca said she checked the car the next day "armed with bug spray and a broom" but couldn't find the spider.

Footage of the incident has gone viral world-wide.

Many Twitter users responded to the video shared by American news site ABC that burning the car would be the best way of getting rid of the spider.

"That spider looked like a Harry Potter villain. It needs fire and magic to be truly dead," Chaz Brown tweeted.

