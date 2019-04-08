Vikings spear the Snappers in grand final rematch

ON THE ATTACK: Coffs Harbour Snappers captain Kris Kent about to put boot to ball against the Hastings Valley Vikings on Saturday.

RUGBY UNION: Reigning premiers Coffs Harbour Snappers haven't gotten their title defence off to the ideal start, going down to the Hastings Valley Vikings in a grand final rematch.

On a warm Saturday afternoon at Coffs Rugby Park, the Vikings opened the scoring through second rower Jonathon Tunks.

It didn't take long for the Snappers to respond, with halfback Lloyd Simms-Chambers darting over off a scrum from close range.

The Vikings then produced a scrum play of their own in the shadows of half-time, with halfback Adam McCormack starting and finishing a scintillating long range move.

Trailing 10-7 at the break, things got worse for the Snappers when lock Peter Segol barged over to extend the Vikings lead.

Another Vikings try soon after meant the Snappers would need to produce something special in the final 20 minutes.

Flyhalf Brannon Murray was able to give the side hope with a five-pointer before inside centre Ollie Gibbon scored a neat individual try with two minutes left on the clock.

The Snappers weren't able to cross the stripe again, leaving the final score at 27-19.

The Snappers reserve grade team recorded a win in the curtain-raiser, holding out Hastings Valley 13-3 in a low-scoring affair.

In the other opening round match Port Macquarie Pirates registered a four-try bonus point win, defeating Southern Cross University Marlins 40-22.