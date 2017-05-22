Vikings conquered by enthusiastic Snappers

TOP OF THE TREE: The Coffs Snappers won the top of the table clash against reigning premier Hastings Valley.

IT'S only the early stages of the season but the Coffs Snappers have become the competition front runners after overcoming reigning premier Hastings Valley.

It was a big day for the Snappers who beat the Vikings in all four grades in contests where the home teams desire was far too much for the highly rated opposition to handle.

The tone was set in the first half with the Snappers claiming a bonus point prior to the break for scoring four tries.

Scrum half Lloyd Simms-Chambers running rings around the Hastings defence to score twice on his own and had a hand in the other two.

Co-coach Brett Davis said the result came about simply from the Snappers sticking to their structures.

"In the first half we stuck to our game plan and we got the reward for it,” Davis said.

"The Vikings scored two tries from our mistakes, they always punish you for your mistakes but we played well and held off the onslaught at the end.”

While a lot of the post-match plaudits at the club's Op Shop night went to the backline, Davis said the forwards deserved plenty of praise.

Cameron Sweeney and Grant Atkins were instrumental in setting up the victory but they had help.

"The scrum performed really well,” the coach said.

"It's always hard to find props but our pack stood up very well. It's an easier game when you're not going backwards and our backs were able to work off the back of that good work.”

This Saturday will have the local derby between the Snappers and SCU Marlins played at the University ground.

MNC RUGBY

Coffs Snappers def Hastings Valley 36-25

Port Pirates def Wauchope 51-10

Grafton def Kempsey 15-14