Vigilance still needed while white spot remains a threat

FOLLOWING the outbreak of white spot disease in Queensland analysis has led to a change in movement of uncooked seafood across the border.

White spot disease is a highly contagious viral disease which affects prawns, crabs and lobsters.

According to the NSW Department of Primary Industries it is caused by white spot syndrome, which has been detected in uncooked prawns.

NSW Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Christine Middlemiss said it was crucial people remained vigilant to ensure NSW remained free of the highly contagious white spot disease.

Dr Middlemiss said the NSW DPI had performed risk analysis for the entry of certain uncooked crustaceans from infected regions of Queensland.

"This analysis concluded there is a negligible risk of white spot from trade in these crustaceans as long as important risk mitigations are in place and this means the risk of white spot being introduced would only occur in highly exceptional circumstances,” Dr Middlemiss said.

"We also know these types of species are different to prawns and carry vastly less virus.

"As a result, we are allowing movement of species such as blue swimmer crabs, mud crabs, lobsters, and spanner crabs which can now be brought into NSW from the Queensland infected area, provided certain biosecurity conditions are met.”

An amendment to the Biosecurity (White Spot Disease of crustaceans) Control Order 2017 was made to allow for the movement of crustaceans from the QLD into NSW.

Dr Middlemiss reminded people remain vigilant as "biosecurity is a shared responsibility”.

White spot facts