View not so pretty at the top for Bombers

DON'T BACK OFF: Boambee is finding life at the top of the Men's premier league table is full of challenges and another one is sure to come on Sunday in the form of an improving Coffs Coast Tigers. Brad Greenshields

LIFE at the top. It's where you want to be but often you find it's not that easy once you get there.

Boambee currently sits at the top of the Men's Premier League tree and is the last remaining North Coast Football team still alive in the FFA Cup.

Once you're on top though, everybody wants to knock you off your perch.

Bombers coach Shane Duncan said his players are just starting to find out what being the tall poppy means.

"In a way it's a good thing, we know we're not going to get any easy games," Duncan said.

"Every team we play from now on is trying to knock us off and that's good because at the end of the day we're going to be a better team because of it I think."

The next challenger trying to topple Boambee from its mantle is the Coffs Coast Tigers.

With a couple of recent win the Tigers have moved up the table to sit just outside the top four.

Duncan said the Tigers must be respected at Ayrshire Park tomorrow.

"I thought they were quite good last time we played them and they're obviously getting better each week," he said.

"We'll need to be on our toes against them."

In other Premier League matches this weekend Coffs United travels north for a second straight week, this time to meet cellar dwellers the Westlawn Tigers.

Northern Storm faces a must win match at home this afternoon when they host Grafton United.

Urunga is at home tomorrow against Maclean.

MEN'S PREMIER LEAGUE

Saturday

3pm: Northern Storm v Grafton United

5pm: Westlawn Tigers v Coffs United

Sunday

2pm: Boambee v Coffs Coast Tigers

2pm: Urunga v Maclean

FFA Cup

BOAMBEE has been drawn to play against Charlestown City in the next round of the FFA Cup.

The match, to be played at Lake Macquarie on June 9, will be a difficult assignment for the Bombers as the Blues are one of the strongest teams in Newcastle's semi professional NPL.

Charlestown coach David Tanchevski was pleased his team drew the Bombers.

"You've got to be happy with Boambee," Tanchevski said.

"You would rather play them than teams like Edgeworth, Magic or Olympic."