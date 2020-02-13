Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Health

Vietnam places 10,000 under quarantine

13th Feb 2020 7:36 PM

Vietnamese authorities have placed an entire commune under quarantine for 14 days in connection with the coronavirus, with just over 10,000 locals affected.

Residents of Son Loi Commune, just an hour from Hanoi, will be monitored by disease control experts at checkpoints and offered daily food allowances to help cope during the coming weeks, health ministry officials said.

The commune is situated in Vietnam's northern Vinh Phuc province, where 11 of the country's 16 cases have been reported.

The health ministry also confirmed the nation's 16th case of coronavirus on Thursday.

Seven cases have been confirmed in Son Loi Commune. On January 17, eight overseas workers returned to the commune from Wuhan in China, six of whom have tested positive for the virus.

The infection has since spread to others, including a 3-month-old baby.

coronavirus quarantine vietnam

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OVERFLOWING: Bridge access cut off as flood waters rise

        premium_icon OVERFLOWING: Bridge access cut off as flood waters rise

        News FLOOD predictions are becoming a reality as water starts to seep over the top of bridges and roads in multiple locations across the Coffs Coast.

        Why men’s hero work doesn’t measure up

        premium_icon Why men’s hero work doesn’t measure up

        Opinion Women still get a raw deal when it comes to domestic drudgery

        Landslips creating hazards on local roads

        premium_icon Landslips creating hazards on local roads

        News Landslip after torrential rain cuts off road in Nambucca Heads.

        Jetty to close as ex-cyclone approaches

        premium_icon Jetty to close as ex-cyclone approaches

        News The Coffs Coast could be in for a rough ride.