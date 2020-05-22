VIDEO: Tour inside the new Macksville Hospital

NSW Health has today offered a virtual tour of the new $73-million Macksville District Hospital.

Built six months ahead of schedule, the new hospital is opening on Tuesday.

Services will move into the new hospital on Darruya Road, North Macksville in a staged process that is expected to be completed by Friday, May 29, the Mid North Coast Local Health District said today.

The new hospital will provide increased capacity to meet the growing needs of the Nambucca Valley community.

Emergency Department, maternity and inpatient services will commence at the new hospital at 8.30am on Tuesday, May 26 while community and allied health services will transfer to the new location on Thursday.

Current COVID-19 screening on arrival at the new hospital and visitor restrictions remain in place.