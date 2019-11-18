VIDEO: Thief steals bike and leads police on 250km/h pursuit

FOUND: Aaron Collins and his friends rescue his Kawasaki Ninja after it was stolen on Sunday night.

A ROUTINE Sunday night has turned into a heart-stopper for Aaron Collins, after a thief stole his Kawasaki Ninja and took off at 250km/h.

Mr Collins had the bike up for sale and had a prospective buyer visit his Safety Beach home last night to inspect it.

Only problem was, the man who came to meet with Aaron had bad intentions.

"Basically I tired to sell my Kawasaki Ninja and the guy has ran off with it in front of my eyes... thief," Mr Collins said.

"I've tried to chase him and had the police on the headset at the same time trying to keep up with him and he's just taken off."

Mr Collins said the police called him back about it a short time later and they had located both his stolen bike and the man responsible for pinching it.

He was full of praise for the police and their swift response in his time of panic.

"I couldn't thank them enough, they were onto it as soon as I spoke to them on the phone. They instantly started pulling over bikes and had pulled over three in the space of ten minutes, the third bike being the one they were in pursuit of.

"I'm very happy with seeing it, I didn't think I'd see it again once it was gone. My sunk heart to the floor when off he went."

The police detected the bike travelling in a southerly direction at Sandy Beach and attempted to stop it.

The rider sped away and a pursuit was initiated with police alleging the driver reached up to speeds of 250km/h. The pursuit was immediately terminated due to safety concerns.

Mr Collins claims "the bike can do well in excess of that."

A short time later police were called to the corner of Solitary Islands Way and Old Bucca Rd, after the man crashed the bike and tried to get back on it and escape.

Police searched nearby bushland and arrested a 22-year-old man from Queensland.

The man was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with offences including take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, driving whilst disqualified, police pursuit, possess prohibited drug, and drive under the influence of prohibited drugs.

He was refused bail to face Coffs Harbour Local Court today.