Fire crews had a close call when a fire-affected tree fall down behind them
Fire crews had a close call when a fire-affected tree fall down behind them NSW RFS
VIDEO: Why you should stay away from a bushfire

Jenna Thompson
by
10th Oct 2019 11:50 AM

ONCE a fire has passed, the work of our fire fighters is only half complete. This morning fire crews were out clearing fire-affected trees near roads when the expected unexpectedly happened. 

As one crew were busy cutting down a tree beside the road, another tree behind them gave way and came down.

One crew member was able to capture the moment on their phone:

The video, which has already been viewed over one thousand times on social media, has provided an important reminder for disaster tourists to steer clear of fire-affected areas. 

"It is strongly recommended that the public steer clear of the area while firefighting operations are in progress," a NSW Rural Fire Service spokesperson said.

"The main issue is the high chance of trees falling on them. There are also aircraft operations where an aircraft can dump up to three tonnes of water at a time."

