THE sighting of a three-metre long shark closed Kellys Beach for about an hour today.

A local man, Kevin Hill, was surf skiing at the time and alerted lifeguards after the shark swam beneath him.

Surf Lifesaving's Craig Holden said the shark appeared around lunchtime, snacking on bait fish.

He said it was "reasonably close" to the shore.

It's not known what kind of shark it was.