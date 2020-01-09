Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grafton Fire and Rescue bust a move
Grafton Fire and Rescue bust a move Grafton Fire and Rescue
Offbeat

Firey video that's setting the internet alight

Jenna Thompson
by
9th Jan 2020 7:32 AM

BEING a firefighter is serious business.

But when the opportunity arises to dance, our Fire and Rescue NSW Station 306 Grafton crew are always on deck to break out some moves.


The video shows acting captain Chris Rumpf "shaking what his momma gave him" along with other crew members in hazmat gear enjoying a well-earned break while fighting fires on the South Coast.

The series of videos were posted late Wednesday night on social media and has already been viewed more than a thousand times on Facebook, and received over 150,000 likes on Tik Tok.

To follow them on Tik Tok search @chrisrumpf

More Stories

Show More
editors picks grafton fire and rescue rfs viral video
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: 2019 weather records broken

        premium_icon REVEALED: 2019 weather records broken

        News WITH rivers dried up, grass paddocks turned to dust and fires raging throughout the country, 2019 has broken multiple weather records.

        • 9th Jan 2020 8:00 AM
        Suspect charged with street robbery on elderly man

        premium_icon Suspect charged with street robbery on elderly man

        News Police said the 83-year-old was assaulted and robbed

        HOWZAT: Perfect pitch hits players for six

        premium_icon HOWZAT: Perfect pitch hits players for six

        News “WE put the effort in to make sure it was a good wicket."

        Councillors called for crisis meeting on water sell-off

        premium_icon Councillors called for crisis meeting on water sell-off

        News Councillors will hold an extraordinary meeting next week.