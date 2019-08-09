Menu
Dramatic footage of police drug raid
Crime

VIDEO: Dramatic footage of Grafton drug raids

Jarrard Potter
by
8th Aug 2019 10:27 PM | Updated: 9th Aug 2019 6:01 AM
POLICE have released footage of the moment tactical officers swarmed on a South Grafton property as part of coordinated raids dismantle an alleged drug supply syndicate.

More than 30 officers Coffs/Clarence Police District, including the NSW Police dog squad and tactical response team, conducted raids on four properties across Grafton, South Grafton and Halfway Creek around 8.30am Thursday morning.

Five men, aged between 24 and 51, were arrested and charged with various drugs offences and will appear in Grafton Local Court this morning.

DRUG BUST: More arrests in coming days, say police

A 51-year-old man from Southgate is arrested during search warrants executed by Coffs Clarence District Police on Thursday, 8th August, 2019.
A 51-year-old man from Southgate is arrested during search warrants executed by Coffs Clarence District Police on Thursday, 8th August, 2019. NSW Police

During the raids police seized seized methylamphetamine, worth an estimated $20,000 and around $5000 in cash.

Coffs/Clarence Police District Crime Manager, Detective Acting Inspector Peter O'Reilly said this is a significant arrest for the regional area.

"This investigation has been spearheaded by a dedicated team of detectives in an effort to catch the alleged drug dealers and put them out of play,

"These arrests will certainly disrupt the illegal drug trade around the Grafton area, and we will continue to investigate to ensure our community is safe," Det Acting Inspector O'Reilly said.

Investigations are continuing.

