VIDEO: Paramedic’s plea after cyclist impaled by branch

"TRAUMATIC" was one word used by paramedics to describe yesterday's horrific cycling accident that saw a woman impaled by a tree branch.

The woman, 59, is now in a stable condition after undergoing surgery at John Hunter Hospital, a Hunter New England Health spokesperson has confirmed.

She had been cycling on Mangrove Boardwalk at Coffs Creek at around noon yesterday when she fell half a metre into the mangroves below.

According to NSW Ambulance duty operations manager, Inspector Dean Lassau, the woman was impaled by a "significant" tree branch in the left side of her chest.

Paramedics stabilised the woman and with the support of SES and police, the tree branch was cut.

She was then conveyed to Coffs Harbour Hospital in a critical condition, before being flown to John Hunter Hospital.

"It's left in situ and cut either side to make sure the patient can be transported safely, and then it's normally removed at a major hospital," Insp Lassau explained.

Insp Lassau pleaded with the public to remain safe these school holidays.

This was the second time Insp made the same plea this week, after a dirt bike crash in Corindi on Wednesday morning saw an 8-year-old boy sustain a critical head injury.

"It's the holidays and people are out there having a good time. We're asking people to be really careful," he said.