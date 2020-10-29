Video of baby found dumped in bin

CCTV footage claiming to show the moment a baby found dumped in a bin at Doha Airport was rescued by paramedics has been released.

Doha News published the video on Wednesday after the Qatari government revealed the infant at the centre of a strip-search scandal was found in a plastic bag and "buried under garbage".

The footage shows three paramedics checking the newborn, which is cradled in one of their arms, before they are met by an airport staff member.

Doha News has obtained footage that shows the moments after a newborn baby girl was found at Qatar’s main airport. Picture: Doha News Exclusive

Eighteen women, including 13 Australians, on a plane from Doha to Sydney were among female passengers from 10 planes subjected to an invasive, physical examination after the baby was found.

The Qatari government, in a statement this week, said it "regrets any distress or infringement on the personal freedoms of any traveller caused by this action".

The findings of an investigation into the matter are expected to be handed to the Australian government once complete.

Scott Morrison condemned the incident as "appalling" and said Australians could be confident "those messages were conveyed clearly" to the Qatari government.

"I could only shudder at the thought that anyone would, Australian or otherwise, be subjected to that," the Prime Minister said on Wednesday.

Senior Labor Senator Penny Wong grills the Department of Foreign Affairs over its communication about the scandal. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

But opposition foreign affairs spokeswoman Senator Penny Wong has blasted the Morrison government's handling of the strip-search scandal.

"The minister has not spoked to the foreign minister in Qatar yet, and the minister had not spoken to the ambassador until after the story broke," Senator Wong told ABC RN on Thursday.

"They are not the actions of a government that is registering at the highest possible levels the strongest possible protest for the extraordinarily appalling treatment of our citizens.

"People deserve more than waiting for a report.

"They deserve transparency, but they also deserve a government that's going to go into bat for them."

Senator Marise Payne said she would speak to the Qatari foreign minister on receipt of the report. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

The Department of Foreign Affairs secretary Frances Adamson defended the government's response to the incident during a Senate estimates hearing on Wednesday.

She said Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne had engaged multiple times with the airline, airport and the ministry of foreign affairs.

"It was intensive engagement since the very first moment we knew about this," Ms Adamson said.

