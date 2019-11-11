VIDEO: Mayor issues dire fire warning

COFFS Harbour Mayor Denise Knight has issued a sombre fire warning with all predictions pointing to a very dangerous day ahead.

Mayor Knight was joined by Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh to update the community on the latest situation.

"Tuesday will be a dangerous day. There is significant fire activity to the north and west of Nana Glen, Lowanna, Ulong and Megan/Cascade," Cr Knight said.

"The fire is known as the Liberation Trail fire and is currently more than 135,000 hectares in size and is out of control."

Coffs Harbour and Bellingen Local Government Areas are forecast to have extreme fire danger on Tuesday with strong winds predicted to push any flames in a southerly to easterly direction with spot fires spreading up to 10km in advance of the fire front.

"Under these conditions lives and homes will be at risk. Homes will be undefendable and resources will be stretched.

"A fire trick may not be able to respond to your 000 call. You need to start taking action now."

She has urged residents to stay up to date: