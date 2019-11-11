Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mayor Denise Knight and Gurmesh Singh. Photo Trevor Veale
Mayor Denise Knight and Gurmesh Singh. Photo Trevor Veale
News

VIDEO: Mayor issues dire fire warning

Janine Watson
11th Nov 2019 12:35 PM

COFFS Harbour Mayor Denise Knight has issued a sombre fire warning with all predictions pointing to a very dangerous day ahead.

Mayor Knight was joined by Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh to update the community on the latest situation.

"Tuesday will be a dangerous day. There is significant fire activity to the north and west of Nana Glen, Lowanna, Ulong and Megan/Cascade," Cr Knight said.

"The fire is known as the Liberation Trail fire and is currently more than 135,000 hectares in size and is out of control."

Coffs Harbour and Bellingen Local Government Areas are forecast to have extreme fire danger on Tuesday with strong winds predicted to push any flames in a southerly to easterly direction with spot fires spreading up to 10km in advance of the fire front.

"Under these conditions lives and homes will be at risk. Homes will be undefendable and resources will be stretched.

"A fire trick may not be able to respond to your 000 call. You need to start taking action now."

She has urged residents to stay up to date:

  • www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or call 1800 NSW RFS (1800 679 737)
  • For information on road conditions or closures, call the NSW RTA on 131 700 or check www.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.
bushfire bushfire emergency coffs harbour liberation trail fire rural fire service
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Tigers stall on big-money move

      Tigers stall on big-money move
      • 11th Nov 2019 12:05 PM

      Top Stories

        Orara Valley residents told to leave early by the RFS

        Orara Valley residents told to leave early by the RFS

        News Orara Valley residents warned spot fires will start on Tuesday from burning embers blown from this 135,000 fire front.

        CLOSURES: Roads, parks and services closed due to fire

        CLOSURES: Roads, parks and services closed due to fire

        News A number of roads are closed across the region due to bushfires

        IN COURT: The 52 people facing the magistrate today

        premium_icon IN COURT: The 52 people facing the magistrate today

        News A list of individuals appearing in Local Court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour...

        HELL ON EARTH: 'It was like the apocalypse'

        HELL ON EARTH: 'It was like the apocalypse'

        News Multiple homes at Nymboida destroyed in fire storm